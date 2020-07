On July 14 KST, ATEEZ released title #1 and title #2 teasers for their upcoming album.

The instrumental title #1 teaser is upbeat music with a dream-like, playful tune.

While the instrumental title #2 teaser is a guitar instrumental with a classic Spanish guitar tune.

Both are released with short excerpts that fit the mood of the music of each teaser.

ATEEZ's album 'Zero: Fever part. 1' will be released on July 29 at 6 PM KST.

Stayed tuned for more updates.