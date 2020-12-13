6

Posted by danisurst

Yoon Ji Sung announces 'Christmas Story' online fanmeeting; 1st official activity since military discharge

Yoon Ji Sung is back and ready to return to activities!

On December 14 KST, the LM Entertainment solo artist, who was formerly active as Wanna One's leader, unveiled the first announcement for his online fanmeeting 'Christmas Story,' which will air on December 25 at 6 PM.

"You are all invited to the start of the story we will make with Yoon Jisung," the agency wrote in the accompanying text for the announcement. "Let's meet on Christmas."

Meanwhile, Yoon Ji Sung was officially discharged from the military on December 13.

Check out the event poster below!

misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
1 day ago   56   35,642
