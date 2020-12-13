13

3

Teaser
Posted by danisurst 2 hours ago

Taeyeon gets close to a man in a panda mask in MV teaser for 'What Do I Call You'

AKP STAFF

Taeyeon is getting closer to her latest solo comeback!

On December 14 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled the music video teaser for her upcoming single "What Do I Call You," the title track off of her 4th mini album of the same name. In the clip, she is seemingly in a relationship with a man whose identity is hidden with a panda mask. As the two make memories together, a clip of her singing the song's hook lyrics ("What do I call you now?") plays, alluding to a song whose theme confronts a change in the relationship of two people.


Meanwhile, 'What Do I Call You Now' is set for release on December 15.


Check out the teaser above!

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
0 560 Share 81% Upvoted
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
1 day ago   56   35,642
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
1 day ago   56   35,642
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
1 day ago   56   35,642

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND