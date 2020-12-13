3

Yoon Ji Sung discharged from army today

Yoon Ji Sung has been discharged from the army.

He enlisted as an active-duty soldier in May last year. He took his last vacation, and was discharged without having to return to base because of COVID-19 concerns. He greeted his fans through a letter saying, "You've waited for me for a long time, right? I've learned a lot of things while I was enlisted. I learned how to let some things go, and I learned how to protect other things. I had some lonely and hard times during enlistment, but I was able to win over those days thanks to my fans. Your letters were a big strength to me. I want to express my gratitude to my fans, so please wait just a little. Even if my expression is a little lacking, I'll keep studying and keep working hard. Thank you for letting me feel that I spent my enlistment with you. Let's be together for a long, long time."

Wow!!!! Finally!! 😩😭 Welcome back Jisung! We were waiting for you to come back so that you can bless us with your variety and singing skills :’) <3

