Taeyeon has dropped more image teasers for her latest solo comeback!

On December 8 KST, the SM Entertainment artist unveiled a second set of concept images as part of the countdown until her 4th mini solo album 'What Do I Call You.' In the images, she is dressed with a Parisian chic style, complete with a fitted sweater and textured beret.

Meanwhile, 'What Do I Call You' is set for release on December 15.

Check out the photos below!