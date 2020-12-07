Netizens talk about the idol member who attended MMA as a fan four years ago and now performed on the MMA stage

Netizens are talking about the idol member who ended up performing at the MMA (Melon Music Awards) after attending as a fan four years ago.

Recently a netizen shared on an online community a capture of a post made on Twitter that showed two photos of IZ*ONE's An Yujin.

In the photo to the left, Yujin is seen attending the 2016 MMA as an audience member as she is seen screaming excitedly with a light stick. The photo to the right shows her performing at the 2020 MMA as she attended and performed as an idol member.

Since the post was made, netizens have been discussing how Yujin achieved her dreams of becoming an idol.

Netizens commented, "Is that really An Yujin though? You can't really tell from the photo," "That's amazing how she went from below the stage and to the stage in four years," "She's an ARMY?" "I think she said that lightstick isn't hers; she said on TV that she's not an ARMY before," "That is Yujin on the left, and she is an ARMY, I know her from Junior high school," "It's not wrong for her to be a fan of an idol," "She went to audition after she went to MMA lol." and "You never know what will happen in life."