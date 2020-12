woo!ah! has taken over Vietnamese charts.

Their label revealed that the girls' MV "Bad Girl" ranked #1 on Vietnam's biggest music platform NCT Music Video. woo!ah!'s "Bad Girl" ranked over aespa's "Black Mamba" and BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" for the 49th week of 2020.

Congratulations to woo!ah!. You can check out "Bad Girl" below.