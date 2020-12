A Pink will be spending the last days of the year with their fans.

The girls will be putting on 'Pink of the Year', an online stage (unspecified if fanmeet or concert, but more likely fanmeet) where A Pink and fans will be able to look back on 2020 despite all of its happenings. The concert will be completely online considering the circumstances and be held on December 27th at 7PM KST. Tickets are going on sale later today on the 14th at 5PM KST.



Will you be attending?