2020 K-Pop Cover Dance Festival World Finals Has Successful Finals

K-Pop Cover Dance Festival World Final has showcased some of the most talented dancers from all over the world in a competition to see which teams are the cream of the crop. Over the past 11 months, dancers have gone through preliminary trials and competed to represent their countries in the World Finals. Participants from Japan, Canada, Philippines, USA, Hong Kong, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, Korea, UK, and France all brought their A-game to the event to dance it out among their talented counterparts. Beginning from February 2020, roughly 5,000 teams joined from over 70 countries total.





K-Pop Cover Dance Festival World Final is the first and biggest K-Pop online and offline Hallyu communication program. It has been evaluated as the definitive program that helps to encourage Korea's cultural wave overseas. Moreover, the program serves as a platform for Hallyu fans to communicate with each other worldwide by breaking down cultural walls and fostering new friendships along the way! The event is sponsored by none other than The Seoul Shinmun Daily, Korean Cultural Center, Seoul Metropolitan Government, Korea Entertainment Producer's Association, Federation of Korean Music Performers, Seoul Tourism Organization, New Era, allkpop, and Megazone.

Share your favorite dance cover from the event or your own dance cover on social media using the hashtags: #kpopdancecover #kpopinpublic #kpopdance and show us what you got!





