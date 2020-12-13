8

Posted by jennywill

[TW] 2PM's Wooyoung talks about overcoming his depression and thoughts of giving up

2PM's Wooyoung talked about his slump.

Wooyoung, Jun.K, and Nichkhun were guests on MBN's 'Eat More'. After eating, the trio talked about what they'd been up to. Wooyoung was asked about his slump, and he answered, "Honestly, since I did nothing but work since my early 20s, I got lethargic when I hit my 30s. I wondered to myself, 'Why am I alive?'."

He had considering going back home after giving everything up, but changed his mind after seeing a documentary about musicians. He said, "Choi Baek Ho was featured on the show. I had to meet him after seeing that, so I went to see him. He said just one thing and I was able to turn myself around again."

Make sure to watch the episode later tonight on the 13th at 9:20 PM KST to hear what helped Wooyoung turn himself back around.

bast_rd
1 hour ago

I'm glad he's doing better and I'm happy that he feels like he's in a place where he can talk comfortably about it. Usually that is cathartic for the person who suffered (or still is suffering) but also may help others who are suffering in silence.

Hottest2PMKhun
37 minutes ago

i am glad he is doing better now. Find strength wooyoung !

