DKB's Yuku to take break from activities to mourn his father's recent passing

The father of DKB's Yuku has passed away.

On December 13 KST, DKB's agency Brave Entertainment released a statement regarding the news through their official fan cafe. According to the statement, Yuku will be taking a temporary break from group activities and traveling to Japan so he can mourn with his family. 

Meanwhile, DKB has been promoting their latest single "Work Hard" and 3rd mini album 'Growth' with a variety of promotional activities, including music shows and video fansigns. 


Stay tuned for more news about Yuku's schedule with DKB.

Awww poor baby. My heart goes out to him.

