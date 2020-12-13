Ryeowook laughs about becoming a different person when he puts his glasses on

Ryeowook revealed that he only put on his glasses around people who he was close with.

Super Junior were guests on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'. Ryeowook's question about himself was for the 'Knowing Brothers' cast to guess what he did when he felt like he was close with someone. Heechul guessed correctly that it was to put his glasses on, and Ryeowook confessed, "I have really bad eyesight. My eyesight is -7.5." He put his glasses on to show as an example turning his image into a completely different one. Even the other 'Knowing Brothers' members tried out the glasses.

Did you watch the episode?