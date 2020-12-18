On December 18th, the final episode of Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 9' revealed the final winner.

[SPOILERS BELOW]





Lilboy topped the first round of the live text votes as the top four contestants Mushvenom, Swings, Layone, and Lilboy competed for the title of 'Young Boss.'



On this day, the presider raised tension by saying, "all the contestants made it this far after beating through the competition ratio of 23,000 to 1, but only one can win." The first found of the final performances was the solo performances, while the second round was the joint performances with the producers.





After all the performances, all the contestants awaited the results as they stood in line on stage with all the producers.

The final winner of 'Show Me The Money 9' was Lilboy from Zion.T and Giriboy's team as he took the title as 'Young Boss.'

Lilboy thanked everyone and said, "Everyone worked hard, the producers and every one, this show is created through everyone's hard work and it's the program that gave me the certainty about music." Zion T expressed his feelings about Lilboy's win. He thanked his fellow team producers and the other producers, including the staff and choreography team.



