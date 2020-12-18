Jessi shows off her sultry eye-catching poses in a red dress with the contestants of 'Show Me The Money 9'

Jessi uploaded a series of photos posing with some of the contestants of 'Show Me The Money 9' on her Instagram.



On December 19, Jessi posted multiple photos with the caption "The beauty of empty space. Let's go." In the photos, Jessi is seen wearing a red outfit posing next to the 'Show Me The Money 9' rappers.





Jessi caught the attention of netizens as she radiated her powerful vibe posing next to rapper JUSTHIS. In particular, Jessi showed off her voluptuous body figure boasting her toned physique.



Meanwhile, Jessi and GroovyRoom's team on Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 9' adorned the stages as they performed together.

