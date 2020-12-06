8

Big Bang's T.O.P shows off a gift from actor Lee Byung Hun

Big Bang's T.O.P showed support for actor Lee Byung Hun on his Instagram. 

On  December 7th KST, T.O.P showed off Lee Byung Hun's gift on his personal Instagram. The idol posted a video of himself opening the signed copy of Lee Byung Hun's new book "Actor Lee Byung Hun". Inside the book, Lee Byung Hun wrote, "To my dongsaeng Choi Seung Hyun".

As a reply, T.O.P wrote "So proud of U my mentor" in the caption. 

Meanwhile, T.O.P and Lee Byung Hun were on KBS 2TV's drama series 'Iris' together back in 2009. 

ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
13 hours ago   159   57,667
