‘Start-Up’ might be over but our love for Kim Seon Ho isn’t. Here are 5 K-Drama's you can watch to cure your Han Ji Pyeong blues

Kim Seon Ho has undisputedly stolen the hearts of millions of ‘Start-Up’ fans worldwide, evident from #TeamJiPyeong regularly trending for the entire duration of the drama’s airing. While ‘Start-Up’ concluded with a sober and realistic turn of events, the fact of Han Ji Pyeong’s personal happy ending is debatable. Despite Ji Pyeong’s character development, fans are quite upset at how the narrative decided to treat Ji Pyeong’s story arc with him ending up where he started, except with a broken heart. A majority of Netizens are also claiming that the writing was set up to favor Do San right from the get-go. While your disappointment over Han Ji Pyeong’s story cannot be resolved, your craving for Kim Seon Ho can. Keep reading for some of the best K-Dramas to watch to cure your Han Ji Pyeong fever!

'Welcome to Waikiki Season 2'

The second season of the comedic masterpiece ‘Welcome to Waikiki’ is led by none other than Kim Seon Ho as Cha Woo Shik alongside his female lead Moon Ga Young as Han Soo Yeon. Woo Shik is a hard worker and an aspiring singer who is roped into investing all his money into the Waikiki Guest House, after which he begins living in the same with Lee Joon Ki (played by Lee Yi Kyung) and Kook Ki Bong (played by Shin Hyun Soo). Life is turned upside down for the 3 when their first love appears in front of them.

'100 Days My Prince'

If you thought the second lead syndrome hit you the hardest with ‘Start-Up,’ wait till you watch ‘100 Days My Prince’. Kim Seon Ho plays Jung Je Yoon alongside Do Kyung Soo and Nam Ji Hyun and is the magistrate of the Songjoo village where the story is set. He is also the secret advisor and close confidant of the Crown Prince. Jung Je Yoon suffers from prosopagnosia or “face-blindness,” but the only face that is clearly etched in his memory is that of Hong Shim (Nam Ji Hyun). Hong Shim ends up running the first private detective agency in Joseon, and the Crown Prince rightfully takes the throne. However, it is the journey that truly matters.

'Strongest Deliveryman'

A success story at its finest, complemented by the perfect love stories, redemption, reconciliation, and the right amount of humor, ‘Strongest Deliveryman’ is one of the best dramas in its genre. The drama stars Go Kyung Pyo as Choi Gang Soo, a professional delivery man and Chae Soo Bin as Lee Dan Ah, a strong independent woman who dreams of moving to the States for a better future. Kim Seon Ho plays the role of Oh Jin Gyu, a chaebol heir with misplaced feelings who suffers from low self-esteem, which makes him seek out adrenaline rushes to feel better. Seon Ho’s character shows impeccable growth through the drama and it is admirable to see just how well he pulls it off. ‘Strongest Deliveryman’ is definitely a must-watch.

'Two Cops'

A perfect blend of crime-thriller, action, and comedy, ‘Two Cops’ is the perfect drama for a K-Drama binge weekend. Starring Jo Jung Suk as Cha Dong Tak, a righteous detective in pursuit of justice and Kim Seon Ho as Gong Soo Chang, whose soul cohabits within Dong Tak’s body, the two form the perfect team to fight crime with. To top it all off, the female love interest is played by Girl’s Day’s Hyeri as the feisty rookie reporter Song Ji An. With a star-studded cast and such an incredibly novel plot, ‘Two Cops’ is a hit in every sense of the word.

'You Drive Me Crazy!'

While this is not technically a drama but rather a drama special, the poignant sweetness of the romance expressed through the four episodes and the magnetic chemistry between the leads Kim Seon Ho and Lee Yoo Young make up for the short stint. After having been friends for over 8 years, Eun Sung (Lee Yoo Young) and Rae Wan’s (Kim Seon Ho) relationship takes a new turn after one fateful night when they stop holding back. Without an iota of doubt, this drama special is guaranteed to make a fangirl’s heart flutter.

If you're looking for something other than K-Dramas, you can always catch Kim Seon Ho on '2 Days 1 Night' Season 4 for a glimpse of the person behind the actor. Kim Seon Ho admittedly thoroughly enjoys filming for 2D1N and that fact alone is enough for any fan to spend hours binging on the same.