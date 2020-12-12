8

2

News
Posted by olmal 52 minutes ago

Some voices are saying that director Kim Ki Duk's life shouldn't be celebrated because of his sexual assault allegations

AKP STAFF

New voices are rising against celebrating the life of director Kim Ki Duk after his recent passing.  

As previously reported, the director was accused of rape and assault by three women in 2018 and he passed away due to COVID-19 complications on December 11th in Latvia. 

Though Kim Ki Duk was known for his contributions to the Korean film industry and his art-house style work, such as '3-Iron', 'Samaria,' 'Arirang,' 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring', 'Pieta,' and 'One on One,' rape and sexual assault accusations back in 2018 put a halt to his directing career. Charges against the director were dropped for lack of evidence, but he was fined 5 Million KRW(~$4,579 USD). He then sued one of his accusers for defamation but lost.

As he left a complicated legacy after his death, voices against celebrating his life have risen from some people in the film industry. 

Meanwhile, he will be cremated in Latvia and his ashes will return to his family in Korea. The family of the deceased requested the Korean embassy in Latvia to carry out the cremation.  

  1. misc.
  2. KIM KI DUK
4 1,087 Share 80% Upvoted

-1

jason23-20 pts 24 minutes ago 1
24 minutes ago

He should not be celebrated. I agree.

Share

1 more reply

-3

destinie-1132-373 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

if their wasn't any prof hat it happen i dont see y not, the girl could be lieing to get attention for more rolls

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
5 hours ago   27   16,766
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
5 hours ago   27   16,766
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
5 hours ago   27   16,766

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND