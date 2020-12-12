Netizens talk about the seniority of K-Pop idol groups in 2021

Netizens are talking about the seniority of K-Pop idol groups in 2021.



On December 12th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for listing the seniority of K-Pop idols in 2021. The list (by no means this is an exhaustive list) is as follows:

Super Junior- 17th year (debuted in 2005)

SHINee- 14th year (debuted in 2008)

A Pink-11th year (debuted in 2011)

EXO, BTOB, and VIXX- 10th year (debuted in 2012)

BTS- 9th year (debuted in 2013)

WINNER, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz- 8th year (debuted in 2014)

Seventeen, TWICE, April, Oh My Girl, GFriend - 7th year (debuted in 2015)

NCT U, Pentagon, BLACKPINK - 6th year (debuted in 2016)

The Boyz- 5th year (debuted in 2017)

Stray Kids and (G)I-DLE- 4th year (debuted in 2018)

ITZY and TXT- 3rd year (debuted in 2019)





Over 100 netizens shared their thoughts regarding the list saying:

"Wow...BTOB and EXO"

"SHINee is such a big sunbae but then they aren't that old"

"BTS, EXO, BTOB, SHINee, and NU'EST are pretty big sunbaes lol That time period seems like a golden era where many good vocalists debuted."

"3rd gen idols are still going strong"



What do you think?