0

0

News
Posted by olmal 10 minutes ago

Netizens talk about the seniority of K-Pop idol groups in 2021

AKP STAFF

Netizens are talking about the seniority of K-Pop idol groups in 2021. 

On December 12th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for listing the seniority of K-Pop idols in 2021. The list (by no means this is an exhaustive list) is as follows: 

Super Junior- 17th year (debuted in 2005)

SHINee- 14th year (debuted in 2008)

A Pink-11th year (debuted in 2011)

EXOBTOB, and VIXX- 10th year (debuted in 2012)
BTS- 9th year (debuted in 2013)

WINNER, Red Velvet, MAMAMOOLovelyz- 8th year (debuted in 2014)
Seventeen, TWICE, April, Oh My Girl, GFriend - 7th year (debuted in 2015)

NCT U, Pentagon, BLACKPINK - 6th year (debuted in 2016)

The Boyz- 5th year (debuted in 2017)
Stray Kids and (G)I-DLE- 4th year (debuted in 2018) 
ITZY and TXT- 3rd year (debuted in 2019)

Over 100 netizens shared their thoughts regarding the list saying: 

"Wow...BTOB and EXO"

"SHINee is such a big sunbae but then they aren't that old"

"BTS, EXO, BTOB, SHINee, and NU'EST are pretty big sunbaes lol That time period seems like a golden era where many good vocalists debuted."

"3rd gen idols are still going strong"

What do you think? 

  1. misc.
2 1,008 Share Be the first to vote

0

trilleon21 pts 32 seconds ago 0
32 seconds ago

AOA 2012

Share

0

quark1239515,649 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

This leaves out NU'EST who also debuted in 2012. They haven't even had to take their military hiatus yet because they were actual babies when they debuted.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
5 hours ago   27   16,766
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
5 hours ago   27   16,766
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
5 hours ago   27   16,766

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND