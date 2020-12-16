9

Sunmi talks about EXID's Hani hugging her in a jacket when they first met

Sunmi talked about how EXID's Hani wrapped her in a padded jacket and hugged her when they first met.

On the December 16th episode of Mnet's 'Running Girls', Sunmi asked Hani, "Am I what you expected or am I unexpected?" The EXID member responded, "I'm being careful. It's not that I'm uncomfortable, but because you have more experience than I do, I want to know more. I came across you a lot until now, but we never really got to meet."

Sunmi then expressed, "The first day I met Hani was a day cold like this. I was shaking because I was only wearing a thin blouse, and we didn't even know each other. You had a long padded jacket though and hugged me. I was so thankful. After that, I knew that I could be friends with Hani wherever we met."

Have you been watching 'Running Girls'?

lovethykpop1462
1 hour ago

Hani is literally one of the sweetest idols I’ve ever seen. She’s constantly looking out for others, making sure they’re comfortable. Just an all around good person!

