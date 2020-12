Baek Ye Rin has revealed the MV teaser for "Hate You".

On December 7, the solo singer dropped the teaser for the upcoming title song from her 2nd full-length album 'tellusboutyourself'. The teaser begins with the lines "Last, last week I met a friend but didn't become mine..." and then takes the viewers into an allegorical rabbit hole set inside a strange building.

What do you think of Baek Ye Rin's concept this time? Stay tuned for the album drop on December 10 at 6 PM KST!