Baekhyun will be releasing a live video teaser for his comeback single "Amusement Park".

He'll be releasing the song and live video at 6PM KST on December 21st. But before that, he'll be dropping the teaser to the live video later tonight on the 20th at 6PM KST. The song is a medium tempo R&B song with a melodious piano and guitar line.

Make sure to tune in later for his teaser.