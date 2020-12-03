Red Velvet's Irene spotted for first time since attitude controversy

Red Velvet's Irene has been spotted for the first time since her attitude controversy.



This past October, Irene was caught up in a controversy after editor Kang Kook Hwa's first-hand account of a rude idol, and the Red Velvet member personally admitted she was the idol who had an angry episode and apologized for the incident.



On December 3, Red Velvet's Yeri shared the image below on Instagram with Yeri, Irene, Joy, and Seulgi posing for what looks to be a photo shoot. Despite a negative reaction to Irene's controversy, she'll be continuing on with Red Velvet and their promotions as confirmed by SM Entertainment CEO Lee Sung Soo, who stated fans can expect a comeback from Red Velvet soon.



Stay tuned for updates on Red Velvet.

