GOT7 drop 'Breath' dance practice video in 8K

GOT7 have dropped a dance practice video for "Breath"!



In a stunning 8K video, GOT7 go over the choreography for the track. "Breath", written and composed by member Youngjae, is a pre-release track from the JYP Entertainment group's fourth full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece', which featured "Last Piece" as the title song.



Watch GOT7's "Breath" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.