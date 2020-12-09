Netizens think that a veteran and legendary artist should be presenting the grand awards not random actors

The year-end is adorned with any music award ceremonies in which artists are given awards and recognition for their hard work for that year. As the year 2020 comes to an end, many netizens have been giving their opinion over who should be presenting the awards at the music award ceremonies.

Previously, there was a controversy over the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards as actors and actresses invited to present the awards were given waiting rooms with catering while the artists had to wait in their cars in the parking lot.

Since then, Korean netizens have raised their voices to give an opinion that the grand prize should be presented by veteran and legendary artists. There were instances in which veteran and legendary singers presented the grand award such as the 2017 Melon Music Awards and the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

During the 2017 MAMA in Japan, TWICE was presented the 'Song of the Year' by BoA.

During the 2017 Melon Music Awards, S.E.S member Eugene presented the 'Year's Best Song' which was one of the three grand prizes to BTS.

Then in 2019, BTS had the honor of being presented the grand prize at the 2019 MAMA by the legendary singer-songwriter Shin Seung Hoon.

Likewise, many netizens stated that the award ceremonies would be much more meaningful if the veteran and legendary artists were able to present the awards to their junior artists.

Netizens commented in an online community, "I totally agree, I never understood by actors were invited to a music award ceremony to present the awards," "They should invite the senior artists to give the award to the junior artists, that would be much more meaningful," "That is so true," "Last year, when BTS got the award from Shin Seung Hoon, I felt a flutter inside," "Totally agree that artists giving the award to their junior is much more meaningful than actors who have no relation to them giving the award," and "They need to have more singers present the award at music award ceremonies."