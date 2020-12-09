Who will win rookie of the year? The star-studded nominees for rookie of the year at the Seoul Music Awards

The year 2020 is coming to an end in just a few weeks as many music award ceremonies have already taken place. the 30th Seoul Music Awards is one of the most leading award ceremonies that started in 1990 and has continued for thirty years.

Taking place in January of each year, the Seoul Music Awards grant the awards to the most loved singers of each year. Netizens are able to give in their votes starting December 11th to January 24th, 2021, and vote for their favorite artists in each category such as 'Rookie of the year'. There have been so many awesome rookies this year that it will be very tough competition.

Here are the nominees for 'Rookie of the year' for the 30th Seoul Music Awards 2020.

CRAVITY

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

Ghost9

Natty

P1Harmony

SECRET NUMBER

STAYC

TREASURE

Weeekly

WEi

aespa

Who would you choose for Rookie of the year?