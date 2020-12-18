Netizens say the stage time distribution was well-balanced at the 'KBS 2020 Music Festival'

On December 18th KST, the '2020 KBS Song Festival' aired successfully despite the growing concern of the spread of COVID19.

Many K-Pop artists were able to show their performance on stage following the proper quarantine guidelines. After the show broadcasted, there was much discussion about the '2020 Song Festival' in various online communities.

One netizen pointed out the stage time distribution was well allocated this year as she listed the artist and their stage times on an online community.

Starting from the top, ENHYPEN (3:03), Seul Woon Do x The Boyz (3:06), Aespa (3:07), Jessi x Jackson ( 3:21) , Kim Yeon Ja x Solar (3:23) , Paul Kim (3:28), Momoland (3:31), and ASTRO (3:59) got three to four minutes of stage time, while The Boyz (4:07), NU'EST (4:07), GFriend (4:20), ITZY (4:20), (G)I-DLE (4:35), and IZ*ONE (4:50) got four minutes to four minutes and 50 seconds of stage time.

Next Stray Kids (5:04), TXT (5:05), Oh My Girl (5:19), MONSTA X (5:29), MAMAMOO (5:55), and GOT7 (5:57) received five to 6 minutes of stage time while, J.Y. Park x Sunmi (6:03), Taemin (7:11), and NCT (8:05) each got six to eight minutes of stage time. Lastly, TWICE (10:08) and BTS (12:59) each got ten minutes and twelve minutes respectively.

Netizens praised this year's song festival as they believed that the stage time was will distributed as they commented, "The performance time was really good this year, I really enjoyed J.Y. Park x Sunmi, TWICE, Taemin, and BTS performances," "I think all of the performances were good and they each had a good amount of time," "I think each artist got a fair amount of stage time," "I think the time slots were all good, and the performances were good, and they kept with the quarantine guidelines so everything is good," "This was filled with JYP, SM, and Bighit Entertainment artists, lols" and "I realized BTS is really good with performances."