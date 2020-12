Watch Performances from the '2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje'!

KBS has revealed the performances from this year's 'Gayo Daechukje'!



The '2020 Gayo Daechukje' ('2020 KBS Song Festival') included performances by BTS, ENHYPEN, aespa, Momoland, Stray Kids, ITZY, TXT, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, ASTRO, (G)I-DLE, GFriend, MAMAMOO, NU'EST, Oh My Girl, NCT, MONSTA X, GOT7, Seventeen, TWICE, and Taemin.



Check out all the performances from the year-end music festival below. (Will be updated)



===

TWICE





ENHYPEN





aespa





ITZY





TXT





Momoland





Special Stage: NCT & MONSTA X & Stray Kids





The Boyz





IZ*ONE





Jessi & Jackson





Sul Woon Do & The Boyz





Kim Yeon Ja & MAMAMOO's Solar





(G)I-DLE





Stray Kids



Special Stage: Oh My Girl & (G)I-DLE & IZ*ONE & ITZY



ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha



ASTRO





Kim Yoon Hee





GFriend





Paul Kim





Special Stage: Chaeyeon & Chaeryeong





Oh My Girl





NU'EST





NCT U





NCT 127





NCT 2020





MONSTA X





J.Y. Park & Sunmi





MAMAMOO





GOT7





Special Stage: 2B2U





Special Stage: 9800





TWICE





Taemin





BTS





All K-Pop Artists





===