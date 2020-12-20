Netizens notice the way BTS Jungkook's thin waist is always covered by his baggy shirts

Netizens have noticed the way Jungkook's thin waist is covered by his baggy shirts.

On an online community forum, netizens discussed the way the BTS member often wears large, baggy t-shirts that magically hide his natural figure. Once he dons on his other stage outfits, however, Jungkook flaunts his extra thin waist that reveals his body proportions.

Especially with tucked in shirts and belts, Jungkook's waist appears to be so thin that some think he is always wearing a corset. Netizens also noticed the way most of his body is muscle mass, making his figure an example of a healthy physique.

Some comments include:

"So cool....he's like a doll"

"Look at those muscles tho, judging by his thighs and abs"

"His bone structure isn't so thick so most of it is muscle mass and that's why his naturally thin waist is visible even more!"

"I wish I had his waist"

"It's like I can use my own palm to measure Jungkook's waist"

"Makes me want to work out right this minute"