Netizens give Oh My Girl's Jiho the nickname 'disinfection girl'

Netizens are applauding Oh My Girl member Jiho for her double, triple, quadruple layered protection against COVID19 at all times!

According to fans, the Oh My Girl member has been extra cautions against COVID19 ever since the pandemic broke out in the beginning of 2021. You can check out some of Jiho's extra cautious habits below:

Double layered masks at all times + gloves!

Always carrying disinfecting spray in hand!

Make sure to change up mask colors and styles every now and then!

Double layers of masks even for the camera!

Staying warm and safe this winter!

Disinfect yourself from head to toe(?)!

Netizens felt that Jiho deserved a new nickname recognizing her very careful preventative measures against the pandemic, and dubbed her "disinfection girl"!

Onlookers commented,

"If Kim Jiho gets COVID, we're all screwed."

"Wow the clear shield you put on your glasses looks kinda cool when Jiho wears it."

"That's awesome, good for you girl."

"That's our smarty!"

"Cute~"

"Jiho is sincere when it comes to COVID."

"It's so good to see a celebrity being so careful and safe."

"Way to set an example! Let's all learn from her."

"There are so many other celebrities who don't bother wearing masks."

"Honestly, K-Pop idols are role models for a lot of young kids, so they need to be more like Jiho and set good examples."

"Love the effort. Hope Oh My Girl can be more successful next year!"