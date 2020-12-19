Jung Hyung Don doing much better after receiving treatment + to attend recording for the final episode of 'Let's Play Soccer'

On December 19, comedian Jung Hyung Don's label FNC Entertainment released an official statement, providing an update on the star's health condition.

Previously, Jung Hyung Don announced a hiatus from all promotions after symptoms of his anxiety disorder worsened severely. The star temporarily left all of his variety show positions to focus on treatment and recuperation.

Now, FNC Entertainment relayed, "Jung Hyung Don has received consistent medical treatment since announcing his hiatus, focussing on his recovery while spending plenty of time with his family. The encouragements sent by many people around him strengthened him, and fortunately, his health condition has improved significantly to the point that he is able to return to broadcasts once again."

The label continued, "Jung Hyung Don will resume his broadcast activities with the upcoming recording for the season finale of JTBC's 'Let's Play Soccer'. As 'Let's Play Soccer' was a program Jung Hyung Don worked with since it's beginning, he was able to return to the program quickly due to the understanding and the respectfulness of the program's staff and crew."



Finally, FNC Entertainment assured that Jung Hyung Don is eager to return to promotions, hoping to bring viewers bright and cheerful laughs once again.