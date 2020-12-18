All members of LOONA test negative for COVID19

On December 19, girl group LOONA's label Block Berry Creative released an updated statement regarding the members' recent COVID19 test results.

According to Block Berry Creative,

"We would like to notify you that all 11 members of LOONA, as well as all staff members who accompanied the group during their recent schedule, have tested negative for COVID19 as of December 19 after undergoing precautionary testing.



Previously, we were notified on December 18 that a staff member who was present on the same filming set as LOONA members Yves and Chuu had tested positive for COVID19; although the members were not identified as having had primary contact, the group practiced self-quarantine measures while considering the health and safety of the artists, as well as future schedules.



We apologize to fans for causing concerns.



We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our label artists above all else, and do our best to respond quickly in unexpected situations while observing COVID19 prevention guidelines strictly.



LOONA will resume their schedules on December 20 as planned, and so we ask fans for their love and encouragements. Thank you."