Posted by KayRosa 23 minutes ago

Former Girl's Day member appears on KBS's 'National Trot Festival' with hopes to return as a singer

Former Girl's Day member Jang Hye Ri appeared on a KBS trot survival program.

On the latest episode of 'National Trot Festival', Jang Hye Ri, who used to be a Girl's Day member, entered the competition program as a solo singer. Formerly known as Lee Ji In, Jang Hye Ri debuted under Girl's Day in 2010 and left before the group's 2nd single album release. 

On the show, she confessed that from now on she would like to be remembered simply as Jang Hye Ri rather than 'so-and-so from this group'. However, after delivering a stage singing Hong Jin Young's "Rain Tears", Jang Hye Ri received three stars from the panel judges and was dropped from the show. 

In other news, back in November Jang Hye Ri took to YouTube where she updated fans that she and the rest of the Girl's Day members are still on good terms. The reasons for her departure from the group had been due to personal hardships, including economic issues.

best of luck to her .. Maybe she can be on Miss Back Season 2 once MBN gets out of broadcast jail

-1

