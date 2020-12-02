8

2

News
Posted by beansss 51 minutes ago

Lee Kaeun to make her acting debut in new web movie 'Motelier', premiering via streaming platforms today

AKP STAFF

After School's Kaeun will officially debut as a rookie actress today, in her new web movie 'Motelier'!

A multi-verse genre film premiering today (December 3) via online streaming platforms including IPTV(SK B tv, LG U+tv), U+ Mobile TV, wavve, TVING, and more, 'Motelier' is a slightly raunchy, mostly hilarious comedy. In the film, Kaeun plays the role of the female lead Yoo Da Hee, who works as a concierge at a motel. Come nighttime, Yoo Da Hee runs her very own podcast where she secretly shares some of the craziest stories she witnesses during her daytime job. 

Check out the preview for Kaeun's 'Motelier' below!

  1. Kaeun
1 542 Share 80% Upvoted

0

danny_goes_boom105 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

she deserves all the support she can get after being unfairly ripped off from IZ*one.. hope her career blossoms

Share
Cha Eun Woo, P.O., Han Hye Jin , Kang Ho Dong, Lee Kyung Kyu, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Yoo Ri, Lee Young Ja, Hwa Sa, Park Na Rae, Eun Ji Won, Shin Sung Rok, Sung Hoon, Kyuhyun, Song Min Ho (Mino), Yang Se Hyung, Yoon Kye Sang
6 Hit Variety shows you should check out
5 hours ago   4   4,421
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
1 day ago   70   64,138

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND