Lee Kaeun to make her acting debut in new web movie 'Motelier', premiering via streaming platforms today

After School's Kaeun will officially debut as a rookie actress today, in her new web movie 'Motelier'!

A multi-verse genre film premiering today (December 3) via online streaming platforms including IPTV(SK B tv, LG U+tv), U+ Mobile TV, wavve, TVING, and more, 'Motelier' is a slightly raunchy, mostly hilarious comedy. In the film, Kaeun plays the role of the female lead Yoo Da Hee, who works as a concierge at a motel. Come nighttime, Yoo Da Hee runs her very own podcast where she secretly shares some of the craziest stories she witnesses during her daytime job.

Check out the preview for Kaeun's 'Motelier' below!

