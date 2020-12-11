41

NU'EST's Baekho heads 'Baekho Blood Donation Day' campaign

NU'EST's Baekho is leading the 'Baekho Blood Donation Day' campaign.

Baekho's label Pledis Entertainment announced, "NU'EST's Baekho has joined the campaign to encourage blood donation on December 13, 'Baekho Blood Donation Day'. We ask that you give attention to this meaningful campaign and hope it'll help many people."

The 'Baekho Blood Donation Day' campaign is meant to encourage people to donate blood as there's a decrease in blood donation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Baekho himself visited the blood donation center in Yeongdeungpo to donate. The NU'EST member previously expressed his intention to volunteer as a blood donation ambassador after his father was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015. Baekho's father passed away 2 years later in 2017.

On the campaign, Baekho shared, "Blood cannot be replaced by artificial blood, so you must participate in blood donation. I think it'll be a more meaningful year's end if you participate with your friends and family." He added that he's preparing a surprise gift to fans to encourage them to participate in blood donation.

