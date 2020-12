Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has officially kicked off teasers for her winter solo comeback!

On December 3, Taeyeon unveiled a new black and white image for her upcoming 4th mini album, 'What Do I Call You'. In the image, Taeyeon seems to be dressed in a warm, cozy winter sweater and hat, her eyes closed as if she's off in wonderland in her own thoughts!

Stay tuned for more teasers and details for Taeyeon's comeback, set for December 15 at 6 PM KST!