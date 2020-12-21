Krystal looks more and more like her sister Jessica

Krystal boasted of her full beauty recently on her social media.



On December 20th, Krystal uploaded a series of photos with a Christmas vibe on her Instagram, updating the fans of what she's been up to.



In the photos, Krystal is posing in front of the Christmas tree holding Polo Ralph Lauren gift boxes. Her long hair naturally falls down her shoulders as she shows off her beauty as she poses leisurely in front of the camera.

After seeing Krystal's photos, netizens commented, "I can see Jessica in Krystal's face," "Krystal is looking more and more like her sister," and "They are undeniably sisters."

Meanwhile, Krystal has been appearing in various films such as the movie, "More Than Family," where she played the character To-il who decides to find her biological father after becoming pregnant while dating her 19-year-old tutor student.



