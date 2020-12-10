9

0

Posted by AmieAmore 31 minutes ago

Kang Daniel receives a grand-scale drone event from his Chinese fans in celebration of his birthday

Singer Kang Daniel received an amazing gift from his Chinese fans in celebration of his birthday on December 10th.

Kang Daniel's Chinese fans prepared a grand event to mark the singer's 25th birthday.

The fans prepared 200 drones and launched them on The Bund, a waterfront area and protected historical district in central Shanghai, for a special drone performance.

The drones danced in the sky making various images of the artist and messages congratulating Kang Daniel on his birthday. 

His Chinese fans also prepared a LED advertisement billboard along with advertisements to be launched on various social media outlets such as Instagram and Facebook. Not only did they celebrate with advertisements, but Chinese fans also participated in good deeds such as donating to deaf youth charities and gifting 1210 coal briquettes to families in Busan.

dacry23793 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

I'm so proud of my fandom, I'm so proud of Danity. Doesn't matter where we are from, we all have in common our love for Kang Daniel No selfishness ❤️

brideofchani6,283 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

ok this is what i need to do. i must find some rich fantasy's who are going to do something for chani's birthday and get in on that. because alone i cant do anything at all

