Kang Daniel receives a grand-scale drone event from his Chinese fans in celebration of his birthday

Singer Kang Daniel received an amazing gift from his Chinese fans in celebration of his birthday on December 10th.

Kang Daniel's Chinese fans prepared a grand event to mark the singer's 25th birthday.

The fans prepared 200 drones and launched them on The Bund, a waterfront area and protected historical district in central Shanghai, for a special drone performance.

The drones danced in the sky making various images of the artist and messages congratulating Kang Daniel on his birthday.

His Chinese fans also prepared a LED advertisement billboard along with advertisements to be launched on various social media outlets such as Instagram and Facebook. Not only did they celebrate with advertisements, but Chinese fans also participated in good deeds such as donating to deaf youth charities and gifting 1210 coal briquettes to families in Busan.