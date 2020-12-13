KBS says it's 'hard to explain' why they don't invite Junsu to 'Music Bank'

KBS responded to requests to have Junsu on the show.

In a response to requesting the JYJ member to be on 'Music Bank', the show responded, "'Music Bank' is program that decides ranking according to the music sales, album sales, the number of broadcast plays, and viewer points during the week. Because of this, we cannot say whether or not an artist who have not decided on their promotions will be on the show. It is also hard to explain why certain artists are not invited to the show. Choosing certain artists to be on 'Music Bank' unfortunately automatically leaves out others. If we try to explain why certain artists were chosen over others, it could inevitably look like criticism for those artists. KBS is planning on giving chances to various artists in the future. Thank you."

What do you think about their response?