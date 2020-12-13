13

3

Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

KBS says it's 'hard to explain' why they don't invite Junsu to 'Music Bank'

AKP STAFF

KBS responded to requests to have Junsu on the show.

In a response to requesting the JYJ member to be on 'Music Bank', the show responded, "'Music Bank' is program that decides ranking according to the music sales, album sales, the number of broadcast plays, and viewer points during the week. Because of this, we cannot say whether or not an artist who have not decided on their promotions will be on the show. It is also hard to explain why certain artists are not invited to the show. Choosing certain artists to be on 'Music Bank' unfortunately automatically leaves out others. If we try to explain why certain artists were chosen over others, it could inevitably look like criticism for those artists. KBS is planning on giving chances to various artists in the future. Thank you."

What do you think about their response?

  1. JYJ
  2. Junsu (XIA)
11

yvangelica3,692 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

I will help KBS: We can't invite Junsu, because if we do that, SM will not sent their artist anymore and we will lose tons of money.


Your welcome KBS.

3

trogdorthe8th9,411 pts 29 minutes ago 1
29 minutes ago

Direct translation: Because SM has us by the balls and we want their money and the artists that money comes from.

