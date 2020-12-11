Taylor Swift's love interest in her "Willow" music video revealed to be Korean dancer Taeok Lee

Pop singer Taylor Swift, who has countless fans worldwide, has released a new music video.

On December 11th, Taylor Swift released her ninth album, 'Evermore,' as she surprised fans by releasing the album without any prior promotions. The album includes 15 tracks, including the title track "Willow" along with "Tolerate It," "Dorothea," and "Cowboy Like Me."

The album shows off Taylor Swift's unique country and folk sounds and has gained much attention, especially from her Korean fans, as they discover the male lead in the music video for "Willow."

The song has gained attention because the male lead who shared a fond and mournful romance with Taylor Swift in the music video is a Korean American dancer named Taeok Lee.

It has been revealed that Taekok Lee is a dancer who accompanied Taylor Swift during her North American Red Tour in 2013. The two have continued to work together since then and built up their friendship over the years.

It was revealed that Taylor Swift cast Taeok Lee herself because he looked very close to the male lead love interest that she wanted to have in the music video.

Korean netizens are showing explosive interest, saying, "He looked super sexy in the music video, but he's so familiar now that I know his name is Taeok Lee," and "It's so nice to see a Korean performer in a Taylor Swift music video."