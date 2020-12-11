Former Rainz member Hong Eunki lights a fire in comeback teaser images

Former Rainz member Hong Eunki has revealed his comeback teaser images.



The dramatic concept photos reveal a candle and a book lit in flames along with a release date of 2021. Hong Eunki's upcoming comeback marks his first since his third single 'Flower' this past August.



In other news, Hong Eunki is starring in the new movie 'Mister Boss'.



Stay tuned for updates on Hong Eunki's comeback.