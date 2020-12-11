13

3

News
Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Former Rainz member Hong Eunki lights a fire in comeback teaser images

AKP STAFF

Former Rainz member Hong Eunki has revealed his comeback teaser images.

The dramatic concept photos reveal a candle and a book lit in flames along with a release date of 2021. Hong Eunki's upcoming comeback marks his first since his third single 'Flower' this past August.

In other news, Hong Eunki is starring in the new movie 'Mister Boss'.

Stay tuned for updates on Hong Eunki's comeback.

  1. Rainz
  2. HONG EUNKI
  3. HONG EUN KI
1 909 Share 81% Upvoted

0

shinsthetics-762 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

eunki gay

Share
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
44 minutes ago   10   4,875
misc.
Check out Winners of 'The Fact Music Awards'!
44 minutes ago   10   4,875

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND