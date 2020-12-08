Former Rainz member Hong Eun Ki to star in new movie 'Mister Boss'

Former Rainz member Hong Eun Ki is starring in the upcoming movie 'Mister Boss'.



On December 8, Hong Eun Ki's label stated, "Hong Eun Ki is starring in the movie 'Mister Boss'. Please pay a lot of attention to Hong Eun Ki's acting." In the film, Hong Eun Ki will be playing the role of Jin Won, who values loyalty and enjoys showing off his colorful charm.



'Mister Boss' also stars Hong Eun Ki, B1A4's Gongchan, and Choi Dong Goo, and it's an action-comedy movie about students by the same producers of 'Wind'.



Check out the 'Mister Boss' trailer below.







