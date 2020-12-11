EXO's Kai drops 'Mmmh' dance practice video

EXO's Kai has dropped his dance practice video for "Mmmh".



In the dance practice video, Kai goes over the sexy choreography in his music video that got attention from netizens. "Mmmh" is the title song of the EXO member's solo debut mini album 'KAI (开)'.



Watch Kai's "Mmmh" dance practice video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



