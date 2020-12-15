14

News
Posted by AmieAmore

Fans say these are legendary idol photos by photojournalists

With high contrast flash and awkward angles, there are times photojournalists don't take too flattering photos of celebrities.

So fans sometimes don't like the photos of their idols taken at press conferences or any candid photos taken by photojournalists. But recently, there were a few photos that fans picked as legendary photos that were uploaded in an online community.

The idols in the photos taken look beautiful as if the photos were taken as a pictorial or even by Homemasters.

BTS's Jungkook

Red Velvet's Joy

ITZY's Yuna

Suzy

NCT's Jaehyun

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Girls' Generation's YoonA

Red Velvet's Yeri

BTS's V

BTS's Jin

TWICE's Tzuyu

GFriend's Sowon

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon

EXO's Suho

ITZY's Ryujin

0

