Posted by danisurst 36 minutes ago

BTS wins #1 for 3rd week on 'Inkigayo' + performances from IZ*ONE, EXO's Kai, aespa, Ghost9, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Ghost9 returned with "W.ALL," IZ*ONE made their comeback with "Panorama," and ONEWE made their comeback with "A Book in Memory."

As for the winner, the nominees were GOT7's "Last Piece," Jang Bum Joon's "Can't Sleep," and BTS's "Life Goes On." In the end, BTS won with the single "Life Goes On" for the third week in a row.

Meanwhile, other artists who performed included Momoland, Bling Bling, BAE173, STAYC, aespa, NCT UNTX, ENHYPEN, WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn), LOONA, EXO's Kai, and P1Harmony.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: Ghost9

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE

EXO's Kai

aespa

  1. aespa
  2. BAE173
  3. Bling Bling
  4. BTS
  5. Jang Bum Joon
  6. ENHYPEN
  7. Kai
  8. Ghost9
  9. GOT7
  10. IZ*ONE
  11. LOONA
  12. Momoland
  13. NCT U
  14. NTX
  15. ONEWE
  16. P1Harmony
  17. STAYC
  18. Jo Seung Youn
