BTS wins #1 for 3rd week on 'Inkigayo' + performances from IZ*ONE, EXO's Kai, aespa, Ghost9, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Ghost9 returned with "W.ALL," IZ*ONE made their comeback with "Panorama," and ONEWE made their comeback with "A Book in Memory."



As for the winner, the nominees were GOT7's "Last Piece," Jang Bum Joon's "Can't Sleep," and BTS's "Life Goes On." In the end, BTS won with the single "Life Goes On" for the third week in a row.



Meanwhile, other artists who performed included Momoland, Bling Bling, BAE173, STAYC, aespa, NCT U, NTX, ENHYPEN, WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn), LOONA, EXO's Kai, and P1Harmony.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: Ghost9

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE

EXO's Kai

aespa