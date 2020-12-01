Korean netizens are loving Kai's "Mmmh" music video

EXO's Kai finally made his debut as a solo artist with his long-awaited solo album.
As Kai released the music video for his title track "Mmmh," many Korean netizens can't help but express their love for the video.
One netizen posted on an online community various content of Kai's solo activities as other netizens commented their praise on the perfection of Kai's visuals in the film.
- "The song is pretty good."
- "I really like the music video."
- "Kai is killing it in the video."
- "Omg, his moves are so sexy."
- "They made the song well. It's addicting."
- "The music video and the dance are all good."
- "The visuals are crazy."
- "Congrats on your debut with a solo album."
- "The song is crazy good."
- "I really want to see the stage performance."
Log in to comment