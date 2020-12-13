Netizens say these 4th-generation male idols are gaining popularity by word of mouth

Which male idols come to mind when you think K-Pop 4th Generation?

With the recent rise in a new generation of idols, mostly aged between 18-22, netizens have been eyeing on a few notable ones either through fancams or word of mouth. The development of survival programs and new debuts from existing companies have also helped K-pop fans extend their multi-fandom interests over to these young idols.

According to these this post, these three male idols have been particularly steadily gaining popularity among K-netizens by word of mouth:

(from oldest to youngest)

1. The Boyz's Juyeon (98-line)

2. TXT's Yeonjun (99-line)

3. Stray Kids' Hyunjin (00-line)

The comments section is filled with more photos of the three members, as the majority agreed that they would play a role in this new generation's "bright future ahead".

Some comments include:

"Wowwwww this is a whole new mood"

"I don't know 4th-gen very well but these three I definitely know and I agree"

"Please watch Yeonjun's 'Boy In Luv' thank you"

"Hyunjin's fancams are all legendary..."

"My personal fave is Juyeon....look at his physical"

"Juyeon stole a lot of hearts in 'The Stealer'"

"I hope they all get to act too"

"Hyunjin's stage performances are out of this world"

"Yeonjun is charismatic and cute at the same time!!"

"They all look like gods"

"Trendy faces yaaaaaas"

Which 4th-generation idols are YOUR favorites?