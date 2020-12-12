BTS stylists redeem themselves for 'Time' magazine cover outfits with 'The Fact Music Awards' outfits

Netizens think BTS stylists redeemed themselves for 'Time' magazine outfit controversy with 'The Fact Music Awards' outfits.



BTS recently took the cover of 'Time' as the 'Entertainer of the Year,' and according to some netizens, the Big Hit Entertainment group's stylists didn't pay attention to the details of their outfits. Unlike the previous reactions, netizens shared their favorable feedback regarding the boys' outfits today at the award show.



Some of the comments are: "V literally looks like a prince omg"

"I like how all members look polished"

"They could have chosen better fitting pants but this is a great improvement from the previous outfit choices lol"

"All of them look stunning uwu"

"Well, I think fans should remember how well their stylists dress them usually. Like this."

"This is for sure one of their best looking outfits"



Take a look at their outfits at 'The Fact Music Awards' below. What do you think?