Kyuhyun disses Lee Soo Geun and his jokes on 'Knowing Brothers'

Kyuhyun is back with his 'insults'.

Fans will remember that Kyuhyun was in famous for his brutal honesty when he was an MC on 'Radio Star', and he's back at it as usual. Super Junior were guests on 'Knowing Brothers', and the episode stated with the members sitting in the cast's seats instead of the cast starting off the show.

The members started joking around, with Yesung saying, "I made Kang Ho Dong's victim concept for him. He needs to pay me some for that." Kyuhyun added, "Lee Soo Geun only says what he wants. He doesn't think about the flow, but only about how he can be funny. I think he should be criticized. We're on 'New Journey to the West' together, too. He gets criticized there too."

Did you watch this week's episode?