'The Fact Music Awards' receive praise for treating idols well compared to the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

'The Fact Music Awards' received praise for treating idols well compared to the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)'. 

As previously reported, netizens were angry at Mnet for discriminating against idol singers. A post on an online community with the title "The waiting rooms prepared by the Fact Music Awards that elicited positive reactions from idol fans" gained attention for comparing MAMA and the said award show. 

The pictures in the post showed idols seen waiting comfortably for the award show in luxury hotel rooms, which contrasted with those from the photos from the '2020 MAMA'. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments saying: 

"If I can see them treating my idols right, I'd gladly pay to watch the show"

"Paradise City Incheon is a really nice venue. Are you watching too Mnet?"

"👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏"

"Now this is a quality award show" 

"I feel sorry for comparing them with MAMA lol"

What do you think? 

1

destinie-1132-384 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

finally someone with common sense

Share

1

alexisromanov75 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Thumbs up!

Share

