Fans shower love on Kim Jong Kook for winning Daesang at the '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards'

Kim Jong Kook took home the Daesang (Grand Prize) and fans showed an outpouring of love for him.



On December 19th KST, the '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards' took place and Kim Jong Kook received Daesang for his performance on 'Running Man' and 'My Little Old Boy'.This marks his first Daesang at an Entertainment Awards. In his acceptance speech, he shared his gratitude to the cast members of both shows.



Shortly after the show, many fans started to share their excitement for him receiving the well-deserved Daesang. Below are some of the congratulatory tweets.

Congratulations to Kim Jongkook of Running Man and My Little Old Boy for winning this year's Daesang at 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards.



This is his first Entertainment Daesang. Jaesuk presented his Daesang Award. #KimJongkook #Daesang #SBS연예대상 #SBSEntertainmentAwards pic.twitter.com/zKlqOIpGvl — 유재석 Yoo Jaeseok PH #OneLoveForRunningMan (@yjsphilippines) December 19, 2020

Congratulations Kim Jong Kook for winning the Daesang 🥺❤️🥳 He deserves it 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3mheQcmrtD — 씨 💙 (@sjhkjk08) December 19, 2020

From X-man, Family Outing, Running Man & My little old boy #KimJongKook contributed a lot in SBS entertainment world.He deserved this Daesang.



Congratulations! SBS son 💛#SBSEntertainmentAwards pic.twitter.com/B6fgvhnqkt — Anin (아닌) • Drama Acct🌟 (@AninGalaxy) December 19, 2020

Congratulations to Kim Jong Kook!